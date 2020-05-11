As if eliminating weddings, graduations, funerals, or any kind of family celebrations and gatherings wasn't enough, Governor Murphy has now banned one of the ways New Jersey people have figured out how to express their love for each other, the "drive-by parade."

Apparently, there must be scientific evidence which shows how some pesky coronavirus can somehow pass from someone in a car either through an open window or vent and get to someone else, either through an open window or a vent or to some happy recipient standing outside their house to receive the good wishes. Maybe he thinks people will open their windows and cough on the person without a mask. "Hey Congratulations..Ah...ah...ah Chooooo!!!!"

QUEST FOR A CURE: Thursday at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 hosts a live discussion on NJ-driven advancements in coronavirus treatment and research that could save lives, help return NJ to work and even make progress toward a vaccine. Listen on New Jersey 101.5 FM, the NJ 101.5 app or Facebook.com/NJ1015.

The ban came in a memo sent to the Department of Education and all Public and Non-Public schools, in which the last paragraph reads:

“In light of the components of Executive Order No. 107, and in the best interest of the health and safety of the public, in-person ceremonies, including graduations, all parades, including “wave parades,” that invite people to gather at a certain location, proms, and other similar celebrations violate the enumerated conditions of the order, and should therefore be cancelled or postponed until such time as these restrictions are lifted. Until such time, virtual celebrations and other remote forms of recognition should take the place of any in-person or public ceremonies.”

At a time when COVID-19 cases are down, the governor should be easing up and not clamping down harder. The drive by's were a sign of New Jerseyans finding a safe way to express their love for each other. I drove by my sisters house on her birthday and it killed me not to be able to get out of the car and give her a hug and kiss for her birthday like I had done all her life. This is ridiculous and something needs to be done about it!

I'm hoping when election time comes we in New Jersey observe social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from Murphy's name on the ballot.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: