Murphy is making entry to all NJ state parks free

TRENTON — Looking for something fun to do this summer in New Jersey that doesn’t cost you anything? Visit a state park.

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that as of Memorial Day weekend, entry to all New Jersey state parks, forests, and recreation areas will be free of charge this summer.

Murphy had previously presented in the 2023 budget proposal that the one-year state parks fee holiday is one of several fee waivers and programs designed to advance affordability and opportunity in the Garden State.

The New Jersey State Park System is comprised of more than 50 sites and 453,000 acres, including Island Beach State Park, all of which draws in millions of visitors each year.

Park entrance fees will be waived for everyone, regardless of state residency. If anyone has already purchased a 2022 annual State Park Pass, don’t worry. They will automatically receive a full refund.

Other individual park fees remain in place including camping, interpretive programs, and mobile sport fishing permits.

“The fee holiday also promotes access to green, open space; thriving waterways, and the many natural wonders that make us proud to call New Jersey our home,” Murphy said.

Speaking during the annual State of the Shore event in Asbury Park, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said the New Jersey state park system has something for everyone to enjoy: from swimming, hiking, and kayaking, to picnicking, and exploring nature.

