Last Friday the CDC updated its travel requirement guidelines that urged people who traveled out of the country or out of their state. The agency's guidelines directed people to quarantine up to 14 days after traveling to a so called "hotspot". The dropped the 14 days down to 10 and then dropped it altogether, but said, "follow state, territorial, tribal and local recommendations or requirements after travel." Well our tribal chieftain, Mullah Murphy, has not dropped the travel quarantine restrictions from the majority of states around the country. There are only around a dozen you can go to without having to quarantine.

So even the ultimate supreme authority and bureaucratic all-knowing CDC has relaxed these regulations, but not our governor. Why? Because he bungled this thing early on by forcing COVID positive patients into long-term care facilities in an effort to not overwhelm the hospital. And he's been punishing the good people of this state to ensure not making another fatal mistake, leaving a path of economic, social, medical and psychological destruction in his wake. don't seem to make it into his every other day dog and pony show. Murphy highlights those who may have lost their lives from complications of COVID-19, even if they occurred two months ago. But he doesn't mention the suicides, drug overdoses, delayed operations leading to death that his shutdown has caused. He has the kind of power only a king or emperor would have, thanks to our flawed state constitution. He doesn't seem to want to let go of it any time soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

