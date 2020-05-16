If you're a dog owner, most likely you've reached for the leash a lot more since the quarantine began. You might even be at the point where your dog is becoming exhausted from this sudden increase in exercise (OK, maybe not —your dog probably hopes you never stop walking or leave home again).

While you're out on your walk with the dog and kids, however, there are a few things you should be mindful of, and one thing you should never do.