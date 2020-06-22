New Jersey’s silver linings of quarantine

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 shutdown and associated quarantine were difficult in many ways for all of us. The uncertainty, the boredom, the economic slow down, etc. etc. But we wanted to be a little glass-half-full about the whole situation and ask people if there was anything they actually appreciated about having to slow down — having to stop and smell the roses. Our listeners had many answers about the positive aspects of quarantine.

Here are some examples:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​