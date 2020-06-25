Crisis actor Governor Murphy continues to drag NJ down with slow and unfair openings, abuse of police power by reprimanding and ticketing business owners, but not BLM protestors. Now, he’s added to the mess by using select data from states, which have successfully reopened, to continue to lead through fear.

There’s a new quarantine that he announced for anyone coming from states that have seen a high number of positive cases. It’s disingenuous to call it a ‘spike’ as the cases are the obvious result of the hundreds of thousands of tests being conducted every day in the US. Actually, according to the Vice President, we’re testing at least a half million people daily.

Remember when the goal of public policy was to flatten the curve in order to prevent the overwhelming of our health system? That was when politicians were still listening to science recognizing that coronavirus could not be stopped and is here to stay. Now we’ve witnessed the power grab with masks, indefinite social distance and only select business being ‘allowed’ to open.

The quarantine for travelers from certain states is just another tactic in the game to exercise power over your life and family. So will you comply?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

