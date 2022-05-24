Multiple shots fired in NJ Dollar General store parking lot

ABSECON — A police-involved shooting Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Dollar General store is under investigation.

The shooting took place at the stand-alone store at the intersection of California Avenue and Route 9, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Spokesman Mark Cooker did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting but said the Attorney General's Office was notified.

Police point weapons at individual at Dollar General in Absecon Police point weapons at individual at Dollar General in Absecon (Video shared online) loading...

Multiple shots fired

At least four police officers are seen in one video pointing their weapons at a person in front of the store at the intersection of California Avenue and Route 9 and shouting.

Multiple shots can be heard being fired at an individual near the store's entrance.

A second video taken from a different angle after the shots were fired shows a person leaning on the hood of a car parked in front of the store and then slumping to the ground. After about 10 seconds, several officers tend to the person on the ground.

A third video shows the man being placed into an ambulance

Police approach individual after shooting outside the Dollar General store in Absecon Police approach individual after shooting outside the Dollar General store in Absecon (Video shared online) loading...

Two departments respond to an incident

Aerial footage of the store after the shooting shows nearly two dozen markers in the parking lot.

Police from Absecon and Pleasantville are seen in the videos responding to the shooting.

Holy Spirit High School principal Tom Farren told the Vineland Daily Journal the school went into lockdown mode during the incident per school safety protocols. The school is located a block away from the school.

State law requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct all investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

individual is placed into an ambulance The individual is placed into an ambulance (Video shared online) loading...

