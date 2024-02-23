A ram on the lam caught in NJ neighborhood

🔴A ram was on the loose in Mount Laurel for days

🔴It had been eluding police

🔴Police finally captured it this morning

MOUNT LAUREL — Police have captured a ram that eluded police for days in the Burlington County township. Yes, you read correctly. A ram.

The animal was seen around Mount Laurel the past few days and was most recently spotted on Thursday afternoon, but it kept eluding authorities.

Police told 6 abc Action News that the ram was seen on Horseshoe Drive, Elbo Lane, and Hainesport Road in Mount Laurel.

They had been asking for the public’s help to identify the ram’s owner, even posting photos of the large, hairy beast with curled horns on its head.

Then, on the morning of Friday, Feb. 23, the Mount Laurel Police Department posted on its Facebook page that "the elusive ram was safely captured."

The Township of Mount Laurel Division of Public Works and Mount Laurel officers were able to capture the animal in a backyard on Horseshoe Drive this morning.

"After a fairly extensive foot pursuit the ram was reunited with his owner in Mount Laurel. We appreciate the communities help in making this a successful capture," police said in a Facebook post.

The details of the ram's owner have not been disclosed but anyone with comments or questions are asked to contact central dispatch at 856-234-8300, or at commentspd@mountlaurelpd.org.

