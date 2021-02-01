Motorcyclist thrown 130 feet after hitting deer on Route 70

MANCHESTER — A 68-year-old motorcyclist was thrown 130 feet after hitting a deer on Route 70 on Saturday morning, according to police.

Deborah D. Shannon, of Edison, was riding her Harley Davidson westbound near Hilltop Road about 11:10 a.m. when a group of deer wandered across the road from the opposite side, police said.

Shannon unsuccessfully swerved to avoid the herd but hit one with the front end of her motorcycle, according to police. She was found 130 feet from the collision with injuries to her head, left eye and left leg.

The Harley was found 250 feet from the collision. The deer died on the side of the road.

Police said Shannon was wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet and leather gear.

A week earlier, 22-year-old, Margaret Palilonis, of Woolwich, lost her life in a single-car crash on Route 70 in Manchester.

