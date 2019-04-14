Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash with SUV in Paterson

PATERSON — A city resident was killed when his motorcycle crashed with an SUV on Saturday evening on Route 20, also known as McLean Blvd.

Miguel Soto, 30, was operating a 2008 Honda CBR motorcycle in the southbound lanes, when the bike made contact with a 2008 Acura MDX driven by 70-year-old Albert Barette of Wayne, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Soto lost control of the motorcycle and crashed near the intersection with Park Ave.

As of early Sunday afternoon, no charges were announced stemming from the crash.

Valdes said the investigation remains active and ongoing and that more information would be released once it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this

incident to contact its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department Traffic Division at 973-321-1112.

