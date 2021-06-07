HOWELL — A motorcyclist who drifted into the path of a pick up truck, hitting it head on, died Saturday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Paul J. Shamblin, 49, of Neptune City, was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson Fatboy northbound on Herbertsville Road (Route 547) about 12:20 p.m. Police say he entered the southbound lanes and collided with a Ford F550 pickup truck, according to the spokesman Chris Swendeman.

No summons have been issued, Swendeman said, adding that it's not known what caused Shamblin to change lanes.

A GoFundMe page created by Shamblin's children to help with cremation and "Celebration of Life" expenses said he was thrown from the motorcycle.

"Unfortunately he had been battling epilepsy since he was a child and he did not have life insurance," Kaden And Fayth Shamblin wrote on the GoFundMe Page.

Swendeman asked witnesses to the crash to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

