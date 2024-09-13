Crash kills boy, 9, and NJ officer who was a dad and youth coach

🏈 A motorcycle and SUV collided at the entrance to Romano Park in Vineland

🏈 The motorcyclist was a father of four and a state corrections officer

🏈 Both were involved in youth football programs

VINELAND — A 9-year-old boy and a young corrections officer who volunteered as a coach died in a vehicle collision in front of a youth football field sports complex on Thursday evening.

Addiel A. Ortiz, 31, of Millville, was driving a motorcycle on Maple Avenue around 6 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Traverse SUV operated by Lauren C. Beisler, 42, of the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, police said.

The crash at the entrance to the Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex killed Ortiz and the boy, who was riding in the backseat of Beisler's car.

Ortiz was coach of the Vineland Blitz football team in the Cape Atlantic Jr. Football League. The boy played in the Upper Township Youth Football program. "Coach Addi" was riding from the soccer field at the complex to the football field at the time, sources told New Jersey 101.5.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both and to there respective organizations, Administrators, Coaches, Cheer and Football alike, as well as all of the behind the scenes volunteers that will be affected by this horrific loss," the league said on its Facebook page.

Map shows locations of football and soccer fields inside Randall Park in Vineland Map shows locations of football and soccer fields inside Randall Park in Vineland (Canva) loading...

Youth football coach, player

PBA Local 105 president William Sullivan told New Jersey 101.5 that Ortiz was a corrections officer at the Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison.

"Ortiz was not only a hard-working and dedicated father but also a football coach. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time," Sullivan said.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Ortiz is survived by his fiancee Destiny and four children: Cameron, Bella, Jenna and Avery.

Eric Scott, Jill Myra and Joe Kelly contributed to this report

