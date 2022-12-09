Motley Crüe and Def Leppard to rock New Jersey

Before heading out on an ambitious world tour, classic rock icons Motley Crüe and Def Leppard will be playing a couple of dates in New Jersey at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The shows will be Feb. 10 & 11.

Hard Rock Atlantic City strives to consistently bring world class entertainment to the region,” said Michael Woodside, Vice President of Entertainment and Marketing Services. “This intimate show will provide our guests with the unique opportunity to see rock legends Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard in a way they never have before.

The bands are coming off a successful North American stadium tour this summer, and after AC, they head to Mexico City for the first leg of their international tour.

Press Conference For THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON At SiriusXM's Hollywood Studios Getty Images for SiriusXM loading...

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said in a press release,

After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!

Mötley Crüe added,

We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!

The bands have also added more US dates once they come back from abroad, with six shows scheduled for Aug. ’23 featuring another legend, Alice Cooper, joining the tour. None of those dates are in New Jersey or surrounding areas.

For the AC shows, tickets can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

18 wildly unpopular (but honest) opinions about NJ