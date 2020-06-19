Mother, toddler son missing for over a week, police say

New Brunswick police are looking for a mother and her 1-year-old son, both last seen more than a week ago.

Senolia Dodd, 20, and her 1-year-old son, Eric Woodard, were last seen by Dodd's mother when they left their home on Paul Robeson Blvd on June 8, police said.

Police did not offer a description of what they were wearing or where they were headed when they left.

Police asked anyone with information about them to call them at 732-745-5200.

