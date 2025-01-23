Dangerous in NJ: Accused child rapists, drug dealers flee justice

Most Wanted Fugitives (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)

🚨 There are 11 "most wanted" fugitives in Camden County

🚨 Authorities need help finding them

🚨 They've been on the run for years

Camden County has 11 individuals on its “Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

These are considered the county's most dangerous criminals currently at large because of the severity of their crimes and their potential threat to the community.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of these criminals, use the county’s anonymous “tip tool” to submit a tip and help law enforcement catch them.

The agency cannot identify you so be assured that you will not be contacted or have your identity revealed. However, if you wish to be contacted, simply enter your preferred contact information in the “TIP” field. This is voluntary.

Tipsters will be given a random ID and they will create an easy-to-remember four-number pin if they wish to continue interaction at a later time. Tipsters will need the pin to see any officer responses and respond.

Camden County’s 11 Most Wanted Fugitives

Albert Lugo (Camden County Prosecutor's Offic)
Albert Lugo, 37

Gender – Male
Race – Hispanic
Eyes – Brown
Hair – Brown
Height – 5 feet 7 inches
Weight – 150 pounds
Wanted since Sept. 22, 2022

Lugo is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on a charge of first-degree kidnapping in Gloucester City.

Anyone with information should contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Cesar Abreu (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)
Cesar Abreu, 35

Gender – Male
Race – Hispanic
Eyes – Brown
Hair – Black
Height – 6 feet 1 inch
Weight – 200 pounds
Wanted since June 19, 2019

Abreu is wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first-degree narcotics and weapons charges.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Cesar Sanchez (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)
Cesar Sanchez, 33

Gender – Male
Race – Hispanic
Eyes – Brown
Hair – Black
Height – 6 feet 4 inches
Weight – 250 pounds
Wanted since Sept. 26, 2019

Sanchez is wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first-degree narcotics and weapons charges.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Asdrubal Rodriguez (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)
Asdrubal Rodriguez, 46

Gender – Male
Race – Hispanic
Eyes – Brown
Hair – Black
Height – 5 feet 5 inches
Weight – 160 pounds
Wanted since Feb. 5, 2008

Rodriguez is wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a minor.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Jose Paniagua (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)
Jose Paniagua, 47

Gender – Male
Race – Hispanic
Eyes – Brown
Hair – Black
Wanted since April 04, 2016

Paniagua is wanted on a charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Gloucester Township.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Gerardo Bautista
Gerardo Bautista, 45

Gender – Male
Race – Hispanic
Eyes – Brown
Hair – Black
Wanted since May 2, 2019

Bautista is wanted on a charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Cherry Hill.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Hector Bautista (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)
Hector Bautista, 34

Gender – Male
Race – Hispanic
Eyes – Brown
Hair – Black
Height – 5 feet 11 inches
Weight – 200 pounds
Wanted since July 29, 2018

Bautista is wanted on a charge of first-degree attempted murder in Camden.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Magdaleno Munoz-Lozano (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)
Magdaleno Munoz-Lozano, 40

Gender – Male
Race – Hispanic
Eyes – Brown
Hair – Black
Height – 5 feet 5 inches
Weight – 220 pounds
Wanted since Sept. 19, 2018

Munoz-Lozano is wanted on a first-degree aggravated sexual assault charge of a minor in Woodlynne.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Baltazar Perez Tovar (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)
Baltazar Perez Tovar, 47

Gender – Male
Race – Hispanic
Eyes – Brown
Hair – Black
Height – 5 feet 7 inches
Weight – 165 pounds
Wanted since Jan 10, 2013

Perez-Tovar is wanted on a charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Magnolia.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Ismael Galeano (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)
Ismael Galeano, 56

Gender – Male
Race – Hispanic
Eyes – Brown
Hair – Grey
Height – 5 feet 7 inches
Weight – 170 pounds
Wanted since Oct. 15, 2019

Galeano is wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear at a court hearing for the charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Brian Rivers (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)
Brian Rivers, 42

Gender – Male
Race – Black
Eyes – Black
Hair – Bald
Height – 6 feet 1 inch
Weight – 220 pounds
Wanted since May 2, 2019

Rivers is wanted on a charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Gloucester Township.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

