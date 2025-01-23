Dangerous in NJ: Accused child rapists, drug dealers flee justice

🚨 There are 11 "most wanted" fugitives in Camden County

🚨 Authorities need help finding them

🚨 They've been on the run for years

Camden County has 11 individuals on its “Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

These are considered the county's most dangerous criminals currently at large because of the severity of their crimes and their potential threat to the community.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of these criminals, use the county’s anonymous “tip tool” to submit a tip and help law enforcement catch them.

The agency cannot identify you so be assured that you will not be contacted or have your identity revealed. However, if you wish to be contacted, simply enter your preferred contact information in the “TIP” field. This is voluntary.

Tipsters will be given a random ID and they will create an easy-to-remember four-number pin if they wish to continue interaction at a later time. Tipsters will need the pin to see any officer responses and respond.

Camden County’s 11 Most Wanted Fugitives

Albert Lugo (Camden County Prosecutor's Offic) Albert Lugo (Camden County Prosecutor's Offic) loading...

Albert Lugo, 37

Gender – Male

Race – Hispanic

Eyes – Brown

Hair – Brown

Height – 5 feet 7 inches

Weight – 150 pounds

Wanted since Sept. 22, 2022

Lugo is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on a charge of first-degree kidnapping in Gloucester City.

Anyone with information should contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Cesar Abreu (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Cesar Abreu (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Cesar Abreu, 35

Gender – Male

Race – Hispanic

Eyes – Brown

Hair – Black

Height – 6 feet 1 inch

Weight – 200 pounds

Wanted since June 19, 2019

Abreu is wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first-degree narcotics and weapons charges.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Cesar Sanchez (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Cesar Sanchez (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Cesar Sanchez, 33

Gender – Male

Race – Hispanic

Eyes – Brown

Hair – Black

Height – 6 feet 4 inches

Weight – 250 pounds

Wanted since Sept. 26, 2019

Sanchez is wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first-degree narcotics and weapons charges.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Asdrubal Rodriguez (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Asdrubal Rodriguez (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Asdrubal Rodriguez, 46

Gender – Male

Race – Hispanic

Eyes – Brown

Hair – Black

Height – 5 feet 5 inches

Weight – 160 pounds

Wanted since Feb. 5, 2008

Rodriguez is wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a minor.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Jose Paniagua (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Jose Paniagua (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Jose Paniagua, 47

Gender – Male

Race – Hispanic

Eyes – Brown

Hair – Black

Wanted since April 04, 2016

Paniagua is wanted on a charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Gloucester Township.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Gerardo Bautista Gerardo Bautista loading...

Gerardo Bautista, 45

Gender – Male

Race – Hispanic

Eyes – Brown

Hair – Black

Wanted since May 2, 2019

Bautista is wanted on a charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Cherry Hill.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Hector Bautista (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Hector Bautista (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Hector Bautista, 34

Gender – Male

Race – Hispanic

Eyes – Brown

Hair – Black

Height – 5 feet 11 inches

Weight – 200 pounds

Wanted since July 29, 2018

Bautista is wanted on a charge of first-degree attempted murder in Camden.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Magdaleno Munoz-Lozano (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Magdaleno Munoz-Lozano (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Magdaleno Munoz-Lozano, 40

Gender – Male

Race – Hispanic

Eyes – Brown

Hair – Black

Height – 5 feet 5 inches

Weight – 220 pounds

Wanted since Sept. 19, 2018

Munoz-Lozano is wanted on a first-degree aggravated sexual assault charge of a minor in Woodlynne.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Baltazar Perez Tovar (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Baltazar Perez Tovar (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Baltazar Perez Tovar, 47

Gender – Male

Race – Hispanic

Eyes – Brown

Hair – Black

Height – 5 feet 7 inches

Weight – 165 pounds

Wanted since Jan 10, 2013

Perez-Tovar is wanted on a charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Magnolia.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Ismael Galeano (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Ismael Galeano (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Ismael Galeano, 56

Gender – Male

Race – Hispanic

Eyes – Brown

Hair – Grey

Height – 5 feet 7 inches

Weight – 170 pounds

Wanted since Oct. 15, 2019

Galeano is wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear at a court hearing for the charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

Brian Rivers (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Brian Rivers (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Brian Rivers, 42

Gender – Male

Race – Black

Eyes – Black

Hair – Bald

Height – 6 feet 1 inch

Weight – 220 pounds

Wanted since May 2, 2019

Rivers is wanted on a charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Gloucester Township.

Contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or submit an anonymous tip.

