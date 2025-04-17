Most popular Easter candy in every state. You won’t believe NJ’s

Take what you’re about to read with a grain of salt. Maybe a whole truckload.

A survey was recently done to determine the most popular Easter candy in every state. It was done by McLuck. How? They looked at Google searches to see which candies were most searched in which states in the two weeks leading up to Easter.

Now there are surveys and then there’s anecdotal, real-life experience. I tend to trust my own eyes. And what this study claims is the favorite Easter candy for New Jersey may just shock you because my eyes and ears have never seen nor heard people in our state praising it. Not even a little. Not once.

Before I share it with you, here are the results for other states.

Peeps are by far the big winner. 11 states searched them the most. For such a sugar-coated marshmallow slice of Heaven like a Peep it certainly has been widely disparaged. Yet it’s said to be the preferred Easter candy in Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, and West Virginia.

Easter Bunny PeepsMarshmallow Bunnies, 4 Packs of Bunnies Candy 32 Count via Amazon.com Easter Bunny PeepsMarshmallow Bunnies, 4 Packs of Bunnies Candy 32 Count via Amazon.com loading...

Then there’s Cadbury Creme Eggs, a respectable candy. Maybe not the best, but Alabama, Alaska, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, and South Dakota think it is.

CadburyCreme Eggs Milk Chocolate Easter Candy, Bulk 24 Count Individually Wrapped via Amazon.com CadburyCreme Eggs Milk Chocolate Easter Candy, Bulk 24 Count Individually Wrapped via Amazon.com loading...

Jellybeans is the favorite Easter candy in Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, New Hampshire, and Tennessee.

Welch's Fruit Flavor Jelly Beans via Amazon.com Welch's Fruit Flavor Jelly Beans via Amazon.com loading...

Your basic chocolate bunny had to have its fans, and those fans are in Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

Chocolate bunny via Amazon.com Chocolate bunny via Amazon.com loading...

Foil-wrapped chocolate eggs scored a win in Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Fruidles Easter Chocolate Golden Eggs via Amazon.com Fruidles Easter Chocolate Golden Eggs via Amazon.com loading...

California, Florida, and Michigan are most in love with caramel eggs at Easter.

caramel eggs via Amazon.com caramel eggs via Amazon.com loading...

For Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas it’s white chocolate eggs.

The states that are left along with New Jersey are Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Washington, and Wyoming, and you know what our favorite Easter candy is supposed to be in these states?

Kinder eggs.

Kinder Eggs via Amazon.com Kinder Eggs via Amazon.com loading...

These are milk chocolate eggs that surround a little plastic capsule which contains a tiny toy inside. But here in the U.S. they’re sold as Kinder Joy and the little toy is not inside the chocolate egg but in a separate egg-shaped plastic container. They’ve been around since 1974. So have I. And in all those years I never heard a single person talk about them or say they liked them. Not one.

In fact, whenever I’ve seen them on store shelves I’ve always looked upon them as some low-rate weird discount candy, perhaps that was purchased in some third world country after a catastrophic natural disaster and they’re the only thing that survived.

But here we are. This candy I never heard a single soul ever mention is suddenly named the most popular Easter candy in New Jersey as well as six other states. Go figure.

How did Reese’s peanut butter eggs not show up as any state’s favorite?

Heck, I would even accept those robin’s eggs over Kinder eggs. Or even licorice. God help me, maybe even black licorice.

So believe the study or believe your own eyes. The ones that actually see. Not the carnauba wax eyes like on Peeps. Which, really, are far better than any Kinder Joy.

Spring is here: This NJ park is a great place to explore Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈