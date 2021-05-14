Ocean County’s most expensive house: A palace in Point Pleasant Beach

It's a paradise waiting for some wonderful summer memories.

Right on the Manasquan River, this is an unbelievable house. Luxury in your wildest dreams in Pt. Pleasant at a cool price tag of $5,500,000, according to zillow.com.

805 Long Port Ln., Pt. Pleasant Beach

Did you ever think of yourself living in an 11,000 square foot home? It's unbelievable, imagine taking a dip in your pool and end in your spa, that's inside of your house, with the view of the beautiful river right outside the window.

While in that spa from indoors watching the sunrise and sunset every season of the year. This is true waterfront living and Jersey Shore living. WOW, did I mention 8 bathrooms?

There are so many amazing things about the house as soon as you pull up to the beautiful large gates to enter the property to the back yard, it's unbelievably beautiful. Not does this house have an indoor hot tub, there's a hot tub outside, too.

Along with the 8 bathrooms this house in Pt. Pleasant Beach has a sweeping staircase, state-of-the-art gym, bar room, and a billiard room. A bar-room, how cool? Ok, imagine heated marble floors. I have wood floors and my feet are always cold, I would love them heated. Along with those marble floors, marble walls with surround sound throughout the entire house.

It just keeps going and going, there's so much in this house, how about your very own bocce court, cabana with a full bathroom, and three garages, WOW. This is an oasis just waiting for you.

For more information on 805 Long Point Ln, Pt. Pleasant Beach, CLICK HERE.