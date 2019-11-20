More DWIs issued for drunk people on scooters

I guess these stories really aren't funny, but they amuse me anyway. According to the Hudson Reporter, Hoboken Police say that three men were traveling against the flow of traffic in Hoboken on their e-scooters when they were stopped by police; the officers warned them they were going the wrong way, but the men, two of whom were from Cranford and one from Summit, ignored the officers.

Big mistake.

The officers followed them and pulled them over. The Hudson Reporter says the police noticed a smell of alcohol and administered field sobriety tests to the men. Police say they failed. They were taken into custody and, according to police, failed additional tests. The three were charged with operating a scooter while intoxicated, DWI in a school zone, reckless driving, driving on a sidewalk, and driving the wrong way.

If you are unaware, e-scooters are stand-up scooters with small electric motors. Hoboken, famous for its parking problems, has been running a pilot program with the scooters that ends on November 20th.

