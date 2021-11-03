More chicken – ‘Wing It On!’ adding a second location in NJ

You can never have enough chicken franchises in New Jersey and now we have another as "Wing It On" has recently signed an agreement to open another location in our state.

Right now, their only existing New Jersey location is at 1600 E. St. Georges Ave. in Linden. The new location will be somewhere in North Jersey according to nj.com, the "exact town and opening date have yet to be announced."

So what do we know about "Wing It On!"? According to their website, they came on the scene in 2011 to "resurrect the buffalo wing from the ashes of mediocrity."

The chicken meat they say is fresh never frozen and free of hormones and steroids and is cooked fresh and crispy once ordered. They have 16 varieties of sauces that include five kinds of buffalo, four kinds of honey, Chipolte ranch, Asian, and "Wings of Prey."

"Wing it On!" also has six dry rubs which include garlic parm, lemon pepper, and a "dirty rub."

"Wing It On!" gives you a variety of wings, which include; classic, boneless, thigh wings, tenders, sides and sandwiches.

New franchise owner Jeff Cooper told NJ.com, "I am so excited to join Wing It On! and expand this exciting brand’s footprint throughout North Jersey, a place that has been lacking standout wing joints."

Bring it on! Or should I say, "Wing It On!"

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

