We have been all out grillin’ on Foodie Fridays recently, and this week is no different.

This week, Henry and I are going to show you how to make a light, healthy and delicious meal that is perfect for a warm summer day!

This is one of my favorite times of the year, when my fresh herb garden is mature enough to start harvesting. Fresh herbs are a great way to infuse flavor in almost any dish, without adding calories.

This week, I’m using a variety of fresh herbs from my garden to encrust a chicken breast for grilling. If you’ve donet a chicken breast on the grill, and it came out dry, you may not have let it rest before serving. Allowing any meat to rest for even 10-minutes after taking it off the grill, will allow the juices to flow back into the meat, leaving it moist and flavorful. Please don’t skip this step.

I’m also grilling a cucumber to go along with the chicken. A grilled cucumber, you ask? YES! Grilling brings out the sweetness of the cucumber and ads a little smoke. Served with a dill infused Greek yogurt, grilled cucumber could become a delicious and healthy staple to any BBQ menu.

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it’s done.

Shopping List: