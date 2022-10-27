Monroe, NJ fire chief charged with theft of funds, services

Monroe, NJ fire chief charged with theft of funds, services

James Carbin III, Monroe Township fire truck. (via Facebook)

The treasurer and fire chief in one of Monroe Township's fire districts has been charged with theft after a review of some invoices found discrepancies.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said fire commissioners in the township's fire district #2 found taxes paid on items that are tax-exempt. An internal investigation found district chief James Carbin III, 55, of Clarksburg was using district funds to buy personal items.

Carbin spent $2,173.20 between 2019 and 2022, according to Ciccone. The chief is also accused of telling on-duty firefighters to perform personal work for him outside of their normal duties.

He was charged with third-degree theft by deception and third-degree theft of services.

Carbin has been on administrative leave since April and is currently suspended without pay.

Carbin's father, also named James, died in the line of duty while with the Millstone Township Fire Department in 1984.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ

New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers

New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.  
Filed Under: Crime, Middlesex County, Monroe Township (Middlesex)
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM