The treasurer and fire chief in one of Monroe Township's fire districts has been charged with theft after a review of some invoices found discrepancies.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said fire commissioners in the township's fire district #2 found taxes paid on items that are tax-exempt. An internal investigation found district chief James Carbin III, 55, of Clarksburg was using district funds to buy personal items.

Carbin spent $2,173.20 between 2019 and 2022, according to Ciccone. The chief is also accused of telling on-duty firefighters to perform personal work for him outside of their normal duties.

He was charged with third-degree theft by deception and third-degree theft of services.

Carbin has been on administrative leave since April and is currently suspended without pay.

Carbin's father, also named James, died in the line of duty while with the Millstone Township Fire Department in 1984.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

