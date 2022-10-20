Monopoly: South Jersey Shore edition debuts next summer

CAPE MAY — Pass “Go.” Collect $200.

Anyone who is anyone knows that is what happens when you play the game Monopoly. The family-fun board game was first marketed by Parker Brothers in 1935, filled with businesses and landmarks that represented Atlantic City.

For the past 23 years, Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, creators of classic games and puzzles, under license from global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, has been building regional editions of Monopoly.

Monopoly Brooklyn Edition (Photo Credit: Social Wise Communications) Monopoly Brooklyn Edition (Photo Credit: Social Wise Communications) loading...

They’ve built regional editions for all over the world including Dubai, Capetown, the Hamptons, Brooklyn, Palm Springs, Chicago and Boston.

The Napa edition was just launched this week.

Now, the Jersey Shore gets a Monopoly dedicated exclusively to them.

Mr. Monopoly was at the entrance to The Cape May County Zoo this morning to make the announcement, where he also showcased a sneak peek of some highlights via life-size board pieces.

Top Trumps USA announced Monopoly: South Jersey Shore Edition will debut in June 2023, just before the Fourth of July weekend.

Monopoly: South Jersey Shore Edition will be completely customized and filled with key locations and iconic locations all over the Jersey Shore, Brooke Gorman, partnership manager for Top Trumps USA, said.

Why the Jersey Shore?

Gorman said she loves being asked this question.

“There is so much history in the South Jersey Shore from the grand Victorian mansions in Cape May, to the boardwalk in Wildwood. I’ve even heard stories of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad being in Cape May,” Gorman said.

This was an obvious choice and it’s going to make a beautiful Monopoly board, she added.

How can the public get involved?

Gorman said the public gets to choose which Jersey Shore locations will be included as squares on the board.

“We want the locals’ opinion of what they want to see on the board. We want the people who live on the South Jersey Shore, who has been visiting the South Jersey Shore for years with their families to send recommendations to us,” Gorman said.

The public can send recommendations of favorite Jersey Shore hotspots, businesses, nonprofits, and landmarks to southjerseyshore@toptrumps.com.

“South Jersey has an incredibly unique identity as ‘The Place for Family Fun.’ From the bustling nightlife to beautiful boardwalks and everything in between, we are excited to create an accurate portrayal of what visitors and residents love about the shore,” Gorman said.

No one will know what Jersey Shore landmarks are chosen ahead of the game’s launch next June. It’s a way of keeping the excitement alive, Gorman said.

Start thinking of cool places that should replace the original Atlantic City squares. Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach? The Stone Pony in Asbury Park? Lucy the Elephant in Margate? The Cape May Lighthouse? The cast of Jersey Shore? Springsteen? Bon Jovi? The ideas are endless.

The South Jersey Shore Monopoly board will also include the customized Community Chest, Chance, playing cards, and money, ensuring each detail of the game pays homage to the home region.

Gorman said the only squares on the Monopoly board that must remain the same are the four corners: Pass Go, Collect $200, the Just Visiting/In Jail corner, the Free Parking corner, and the Go to Jail square.

The railroads will even be customized on the South Jersey board as well. It can very well be railroads. There are plenty of NJ Transit stations at the Jersey Shore. But they can also be surfboards, paddleboards, piers, or whatever makes sense to the locals. Gorman said that’s why the public’s input is so important to make the board as authentic to the Jersey Shore as possible.

When the game is launched, Monopoly South Jersey Shore will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including CVS, Amazon, and more.

To learn more about Monopoly city experience boards, visit www.toptrumps.us.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.