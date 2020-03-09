Monmouth looks into ‘highly offensive actions’ at basketball game

WEST LONG BRANCH — The president of Monmouth University promises to get to the bottom of "highly offensive actions" by students at Friday night's men's basketball game at the OceanFirst Center

In a message to the Monmouth community posted his Twitter account, Patrick Leahy said the school administration was investigating action that was directed toward members of opponent Sienna, but did not offer specifics of what happened. The Monmouth Hawks lost their last regular season 86-72.

The Asbury Park Press reported that individuals sitting in the student section held photos of the Tinder profile of a Sienna player as the team came onto the court for the second half of the game. A photo of the incident posted on Twitter showed several several males holding up photos under the net, with one of them holding a whiteboard that read “stick to GRINDR," a reference to a dating app which describes itself as a the "largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people."

It's not clear in photo what player is being singled out.

Leahy said in his statement Monmouth is "committed to providing a safe and inclusive community for all — one where everyone is valued and affirmed for who they are — and we will do everything possible to ensure this commitment is strengthened moving forward."

The Hawks end the season with an 18-13 record and begins play on Thursday in the MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

