Monmouth County man had thousands of child porn files, cops say

HOWELL — A township man has been charged with possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse and exploitation.

William Whesper, 54, was arrested Feb. 19 after investigators discovered the images during a review of his electronic devices.

Monmouth County investigators said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Whesper was viewing child pornography online.

He is facing a second-degree charge of child endangerment for possession and was being held Tuesday at Monmouth County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Whesper had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.