Monmouth County man had thousands of child porn files, cops say

William Whesper was charged in February 2020 with possession of child pornography. (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

HOWELL — A township man has been charged with possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse and exploitation.

William Whesper, 54, was arrested Feb. 19 after investigators discovered the images during a review of his electronic devices.

Monmouth County investigators said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Whesper was viewing child pornography online.

He is facing a second-degree charge of child endangerment for possession and was being held Tuesday at Monmouth County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Whesper had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

