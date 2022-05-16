Mom says Newark, NJ teacher’s aide assaulted autistic son twice

NEWARK — The family of a 7-year-old is planning to file a lawsuit the Newark Public School because the child was allegedly beaten and assaulted by a teacher’s aide.

Mom Ana Diaz Vega told NBC 4 New York her autistic son was shoved onto the floor, into a bookcase, dragged down the stairs and down the hallway at the Quitman Street Community School by a teacher's aide named Corey Fouchee on April 13.

Vega was called to the school to pick up her son because he was screaming for "no reason." When he calmed down Vega said her son told her that "Mr. C" had hurt him and described how he was assaulted.

The teacher and two other students were in the classroom at the time and did nothing to stop the attack, Vega told NBC 4 New York.

The April incident was not the first violent encounter Vega's son had with Fouchee. She told NBC 4 New York her son came home with bruised arms after Fouchee held her son up against a wall in October.

Vega said she is planning to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the school.

Aide arrested

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office told New Jersey 101.5 that Fouchee was arrested and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Vega told NBC 4 New York her son has not been back to school since the incident and panics at the mention of returning to school.

A spokeswoman for the school district on Monday afternoon did not respond to a request for more information about Fouchee's status with the district.

