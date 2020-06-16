I understand New Jersey's family services try wherever possible to keep families together. I understand the nobility in that, even though it’s too often resulted in tragedy.

However a so-called mother who is accused of purposely leaving two daughters, ages 4 and , alone in a car on an 85 degree day should lose those children permanently. Police say it happened Friday about 4 p.m. in Secaucus outside of Restaurant Depot, a warehouse store, according to NJ.com.

Authorities received word from a concerned shopper, police said. By the time firefighters got the kids out of the car, they were crying and sweating profusely, according to police. Also according to authorities, the interior of the car was 140 degrees and the woman left them in those conditions for almost half an hour.

The mother was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and the kids were taken into protective custody.

This will probably end in some sort of plea=bargained counseling and fine. But should it? I’m seeing no extenuating circumstances that lead me to believe this person should be trusted with children again. These children could have died. They deserve better. So do you give a second chance? Take our poll below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.