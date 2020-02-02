Missing man’s body found in Hightstown lake, cops say

HIGHTSTOWN — A body found floating in a Mercer County lake Sunday afternoon was that of an East Windsor man who was reported missing.

Hightstown Police responded after a borough resident first reported the body in Peddie Lake near the Ward Street bridge around 3 p.m. Officers identified the body as 34-year-old Geovanny Urgiles, who had been last seen by his family a week ago. East Windsor police said he also used the name Pablo Carlos Sumba.

An autopsy by the Mercer County Medical Examiner will try to determine cause of death, according to Hightstown police, who said Urgiles' death appeared to be accidental.

Anyone with information about Urgiles can call Hightstown Police at 609-448-1234 x540.

Peddie Lake is fed by Rocky Brook and crossed in roughly the middle by Ward Street.

A new, 80-foot long walking bridge was installed at the southern end over Peddie Lake dam in September 2019.

