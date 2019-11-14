Missing Freehold woman’s ex had been charged with domestic violence

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The man who dated the township resident who has been missing since Oct. 30 was charged twice this year with beating a woman on separate occasions.

It is not clear who the victim was in each of the cases from June and August because police and Municipal Court officials redacted the information to protect the identity of the woman in each complaint.

John Ozbilgen, 29, appeared in Superior Court on Thursday on a separate charge of possession of child pornography, which investigators said they found after they confiscated his phone as part of their search for 25-year-old Stephanie Parze.

Police have not charged Ozbilgen or anyone else in connection with Parze's disappearance.

In June, Ozbilgen was accused by a victim of "pulling her hair and dragging her by her hair causing minor injury and pain/discomfort." That charge was later dismissed.

In September, Ozbilgen was accused of hitting a woman's hand, "causing injury to her thumb and thumbnail," and hitting the woman in the side of the head with the back of his hand.

Parze, who has been missing for over two weeks, posted on her Facebook page in August that she was "in a relationship" with Ozbilgen and shared a number of posts with pictures of them together. Their relationship status on their profiles has since been changed to "single."

Facebook post about relationship (Stephanie Parze via Facebook)

During a search of his home in Freehold Township, police confiscated two electronic devices from Ozbilgen. Investigators said in court filings on Friday that an "extraction" of his iPhone X contained an image of child sexual exploitation.

Stephanie Parze and John Ozbilgen (via Facebook)

John Ozbilgen and Stephanie Parze in a photo she shared on Facebook in August.

Parze has been missing since Oct. 30 after she went with her family and friends to a medium in New Brunswick before returning to her late grandmother's home, where she was living.

Police were called the next day when her family could not reach her via phone. Parze left behind her car, phone, purse, and shoes that she wore that night.

An army of 200 people, including members of the New York Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Freehold Township Police, Staten Island District Attorney's Office, and the NYPD Strategic Response Group, focused a second search Wednesday on Long Pond Park, a 91-acre Staten Island park not far from Route 440 and the Outerbridge Crossing, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman.

Authorities did not say what investigators were looking for or if the search will pick up elsewhere.

