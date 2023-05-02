Carteret, NJ man charged with killing his grandmother

⚫ A Carteret man has been charged with murdering his grandmother

⚫ Police said the man was seen on a street covered in blood

⚫ The 77-year-old victim suffered multiple head wounds

CARTERET — A Middlesex County man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother on Monday.

Authorities said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. about a man seen near Taylor Avenue, apparently covered in blood.

When police took Cyril Lloyd, 46, back to his home, they found the victim, his grandmother, Juanita Quinones, 77. She was unresponsive and appeared to have multiple head wounds. Quinones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lloyd was arrested charged with first-degree murder, three-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is currently lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.