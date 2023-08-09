Check your tickets: 13 Mega Millions tickets worth at least 10K sold in NJ
💲 13 Mega Millions tickets sold in NJ are worth at least $10,000
💲 Three of those tickets are worth $20,000
💲 A single ticket sold in Florida was worth the $1.58 billion jackpot
Nobody in New Jersey won Tuesday night’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That honor went to a single winning ticket sold in Florida.
However, not all is lost in the Garden State. According to state lottery officials, 13 third-tier prizewinning tickets matched four of the five white balls, and the Gold Mega Ball draw, winning the $10,000 prize in Camden, Gloucester, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, and Union counties.
Three of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000 in Hudson, Ocean, and Passaic counties.
The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
$20,000:
• Hudson County: Lotto.com, 111 Town Square Place, Jersey City;
• Ocean County: Manchester Exxon, 1 Commonwealth Blvd., Manchester; and,
• Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.
$10,000:
• Camden County: Royal Farms #322, 1409 Blackwood Clementon Rd., Clementon;
• Gloucester County: Wawa #379, 882 Glassboro Rd., Williamstown;
• Monmouth County: Lakeside Food Store, 41 Main St., Matawan;
• Morris County: Greater Morristown Shoprite, 178 East Hanover Ave., Cedar Knolls;
• Ocean County: Quick Food Mart, 250 N. Main St., Barnegat;
• Ocean County: Louna Liquors, 590 Route 9 South, Little Egg Harbor;
• Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt;
• Passaic County: Tont Service Station, 1019 Hamburg Tpke., Wayne;
• Somerset County: Bernardsville Shop Rite, 93 Morristown Rd., Bernardsville; and,
• Union County: Pereira's Liquors, 318 Morris Ave., Elizabeth.
Lottery officials also say 240 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. 31 of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,000.
Also, 340,079 other New Jersey players took home $1,341,856 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400.
The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions returns to its starting point of 20 million dollars.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom