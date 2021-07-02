Meet the dumbest accused criminal in New Jersey right now (Opinion)

You do know how a Ring doorbell works, right?

When you walk up to someone's door, people that live there can see you on video, usually even before you ring the doorbell, because the "Ring Doorbell" often also has a motion detector which triggers the video.

Personally, I don't have that kind of doorbell, but I know how they work. I see videos. I see them when I steal packages off my neighbors' porches. (Yes, I'm kidding.)

Well, meet one bozo who apparently is unfamiliar with the whole concept of the "Ring Doorbell." It's this guy:

NJ State Police

Notice he looks directly into the camera as he seems to be pushing the doorbell! (We told you he was dumb!)

New Jersey State Police say our hero is wanted in connection for allegedly stealing two trailer ramps from a business on Route 206 in Tabernacle Township, Burlington County.

Police say at about 3 p.m. (All the dumb criminals strike in the middle of the afternoon when the light is the best....) Tuesday, "an unidentified man arrived at Rainbow International of Burlington County and inquired about purchasing trailer ramps through the company’s Ring camera."

"The suspect was then captured on video surveillance entering the property, removing two trailer ramps, and departing the scene on foot carrying the ramps. No vehicles were observed in the surveillance footage."

Some of the comments on the New Jersey State Police's Facebook post are indeed golden:

"America’s future. STUPID 101"

" When you're THAT STUPID, the court should order a vasectomy in addition to prison. "

" " It's like I'm watching a segment on America's Dumbest Criminals. "

" " I give it about 2 hrs before the idiot is identified ."

." " How can someone be this stupid ."

