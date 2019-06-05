Another medical company says it was affected by a data breach at the third-party collections company American Medical Collection Agency

LabCorp said information on 7.7 million of its customers was exposed between Aug. 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019, according to a statement it released to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"That information could include first and last name, date of birth, address, phone, date of service, provider, and balance information," LabCorp wrote. "AMCA’s affected system also included credit card or bank account information that was provided by the consumer to AMCA (for those who sought to pay their balance). LabCorp provided no ordered test, laboratory results, or diagnostic information to AMCA. AMCA has advised LabCorp that Social Security Numbers and insurance identification information are not stored or maintained for LabCorp consumers."

The news from LabCorp comes after Secaucus based Quest Diagnostics announced a AMCA breach exposed the information of nearly 12 million patients.

LabCorp also said AMCA was notifying 200,000 customers their credit card or bank account information was exposed, but LapCorp hasn't yet been provided a list of who those customers are. It said AMCA intended to provide more information to those customers, as well as identity protection and credit monitoring services for 24 months.

AMCA is investigating the breach and has taken steps to increase the security of its systems, processes, and data, according to LabCorp.

