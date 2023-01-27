Medford, NJ woman admits to sexual assault of boy over 9 years
A Burlington County woman admits she sexually assaulted a young boy over several years beginning in the early 1980s.
According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, 61-year-old Medford Township resident Katherine Clements pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault on Jan. 20.
The assaults occurred over a nine-year period, according to an investigation that confirmed the victim's allegations. The victim came forward in 2018 to report the assaults.
Prosecutors said they are not releasing additional details, in order to protect the identity of the victim.
Sentencing for Clements is scheduled for May 5.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.