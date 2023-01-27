A Burlington County woman admits she sexually assaulted a young boy over several years beginning in the early 1980s.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, 61-year-old Medford Township resident Katherine Clements pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault on Jan. 20.

The assaults occurred over a nine-year period, according to an investigation that confirmed the victim's allegations. The victim came forward in 2018 to report the assaults.

Prosecutors said they are not releasing additional details, in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Sentencing for Clements is scheduled for May 5.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)