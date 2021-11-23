The McRib in NJ? These 5 McDonald’s locations allegedly have it

Perhaps the most elusive menu item ever offered up by McDonald's is back, but not in every location.

The McRib, a barbecue-flavored pork sandwich, has developed a cult following of sorts in recent years.

2021 marks 40 years since the McRib debuted, and has made limited-time appearances on the menu at various times since 1981.

While last year's McRib return was national, the 2021 iteration of McRib Madness requires a bit more of a scavenger hunt. Not every McDonald's location has it, but there are at least a handful of locations in NJ that supposedly do have the sandwich.

Thanks to a website appropriately called McRibLocator.com, you can find out about any McRib sightings across the country.

The site is based on user input who must provide proof of the sighting by way of sharing a receipt confirming the purchase of a McRib.

That being said, you might want to call ahead to make sure they are still in stock before making a long trek.

Here are some McDonald's locations that supposedly have the McRib in stock currently.

In the meantime, if you spot the sandwich being sold at any other Mickey D's locations, let McRib Locator know. Sharing this kind of important information is what the creators of the Internet had in mind.

