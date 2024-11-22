🔴 McDonald's is bringing back the McRib this holiday season

It's the most "sauciest" time of the year.

McDonald's McRib sandwich (McDonald's)

If you’re a die-hard fan of McDonald’s McRib sandwich, you’re in for a double surprise this holiday season.

According to McDonald's, the fast-food chain’s famous sandwich will return for a limited time on Dec. 3.

Served on a toasted bun, the seasoned boneless pork sandwich is dipped in McRib special sauce, and topped with slivered onions and sliced pickles.

The McRib will be available to order in restaurants, at the drive-thru, or on the McDonald’s app.

But that’s not all.

McRib sauce in a jug (McDonald's)

Once the McRib vacates the menu, customers don’t have to be sad. They’ll still be able to savor the McRib’s signature, tangy flavor whenever they want.

Starting on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., the Golden Arches will be selling A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce in a half-gallon jug.

But, you can’t get it at the restaurant. The sauce will only be sold online for $19.99 while supplies last, according to McDonald's.

“The McRib is more than a sandwich – it’s part of culture, it’s a legend, it’s an event. McRib SZN is a holiday unto itself, so we wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate this year with A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce,” said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s.

There is also a McRib-inspired anthem celebrating the return of the sandwich, which will be available soon on all streaming platforms.

