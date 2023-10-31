Mass layoffs coming at NJ pharma giant

💊 Hundreds of layoffs are coming at a NJ pharma giant

💊 Losses linked to poor COVID drug sales are blamed

💊 Job losses will happen in early 2024

Workers at a New Jersey pharmaceutical giant are bracing for mass layoffs.

Pfizer has given notice to the New Jersey Department of Labor that they intend to close a facility in Somerset County by February 2024.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) posted on the labor department website, up to 800 jobs could be lost with the closure of Pfizer's campus in Peapack.

A report on the industry website fiercepharma.com suggests the number of actual job losses could be less as staffers are offered positions at other Pfizer locations.

Pfizer has been trying to cut costs after suffering huge financial losses. They have already announced downsizing in Illinois and Colorado, but the New Jersey layoffs are the biggest to date.

Pfizer announced it would be closing its Peapack, NJ, location in early 2024. Google Maps Pfizer announced it would be closing its Peapack, NJ, location in early 2024.

Google Maps loading...

COVID losses are blamed for cutbacks

In October, the Associated Press reported Pfizer's sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and coronavirus treatment were weaker than it had expected. The drug company cut revenue projections by $9 billion for 2023.

Pfizer had projected revenue as high as $70 billion for this year, but now projects it could be as low as $58 billion.

GPs In England Start To Administer Covid-19 Vaccine Getty Images loading...

Will other Pfizer locations in NJ be effected by cutbacks?

There are currently five Pfizer locations in New Jersey.

The only location currently targeted with a WARN notice is the Peapack facility.

Pfizer Spencer Platt, Getty Images loading...

Some of the employees at the Peapack facility could be relocated to Pfizer location in Parsippany.

No comment has been made about the Pfizer locations in Secaucus, Bridgewater or Ewing.

