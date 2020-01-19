Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2020 — What’s open and closed

TRENTON — Monday is a federal holiday to commemorate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The holiday honoring the civil rights leader is always on the third Monday in January; this year's holiday is the latest it can occur. King would have been 91 this year on his actual birthday of Jan. 15.

President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983; it was officially observed as its own holiday in all 50 states for the first time in 2000.

Legislation signed in 1994 by President Bill Clinton designated MLK Day as a national day of service, making it a "day on, not a day off," according to the the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency charged with leading the effort.

As part of "Jersey Cares Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service," 2,200 volunteers will work on 10 projects that range from beautifying schools by painting murals, helping to organize libraries and spending time socializing and playing games with seniors at assisted living facilities.

Here's a look at what's open and closed during the holiday.

CLOSED:

State offices (including the Motor Vehicle Commission)

Federal offices

Federal and state courts

U.S. Postal Service

Stock markets

Most public schools

Most colleges and universities

Many banks - check with your individual branch

OPEN:

Malls

Many retail stores

FedEx and UPS deliveries will be made

NJ Transit will operate on various schedules Monday:

Main/Bergen County/Port Jervis, Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton rail lines will operate on a weekend schedule with additional service during peak periods

will operate on a weekend schedule with additional service during peak periods

Pascack Valley, Princeton (DINKY) and Atlantic City Lines will operate on a regular weekend schedule

will operate on a regular weekend schedule

Morris & Essex Line will operate on a special schedule

will operate on a special schedule

Buses will operate on a special holiday or weekend schedule. Some routes will operate on a regular weekday schedule or will not operate.

PATH: Running on a Saturday schedule

PATCO: Running a normal schedule

SEPTA:Running a modified holiday schedule

<Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5