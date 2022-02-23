Marlboro, NJ police save life of 2-month-old baby

MARLBORO — Township police officers saved the life of a 2-month-old baby.

The department received a 911 call on Saturday from a resident on Amagansett Drive about an infant not breathing.

Communications operator Anthony Garrell gave CPR instructions over the phone to the baby's father.

When officers arrived, the father was giving CPR to the newborn who was unresponsive and turning blue.

Patrolman Adam Levine took over CPR from the father while Patrolman Ryan Anzalone administered oxygen. Soon after, the baby began gasping for air and his color started to return to normal.

The baby boy was then taken by ambulance to Jersey Shore Medical Center.

When Chief Peter Pezzullo was made aware of the incident, he credited his officers.

"I am extremely proud of the lifesaving efforts provided by these fine patrolmen. Our officers are trained and ready 24/7 to handle these types of calls, and I couldn't be happier with the outcome," Pezzullo said.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

