Marine helicopter crashes near NJ Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

WRIGHTSTOWN – Two military personnel were hospitalized in stable condition after their helicopter crashed outside the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Thursday afternoon.

The Marine Corps AH-1Z went down along Main Street in Wrightstown on the perimeter of the base around 3:30 p.m., according to the base Public Affairs Department.

The people on board were in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The circumstances of the crash and the identities of those on board were not disclosed.

A statement from the Marine Corp Reserve said the individuals on board are part of the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing. According to the Squadron's website, they are stationed at the Joint Base.

The statement described the crash as a "mishap" that resulted in no structural damage.

The AH-1Z seats two and is manufactured by Bell Helicopter. It is part of the company's Huey line of helicopters.

The base Public Affairs Department on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

