Marijuana legalization: Live NJ election 2020 results

The presidential race aside, the other contest garnering high interest this year in New Jersey is the question of whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

If voters give Ballot Question No. 1 the OK, New Jersey would join 11 states and Washington, D.C., to fully legalize weed.

During his run for office, Gov. Phil Murphy had campaigned for legalization but the Democratic-controlled Legislature was unable to reach an agreement on how to proceed.

See here throughout Election Day and Night for updates, as well as unofficial results as they come in. Results will not include provisional ballots cast on Election Day, and may not include all mail-in or machine votes.

Two other questions are on the ballot: Whether property tax breaks should be extended to peacetime veterans and whether the state Constitution should be amended to extend the deadline for legislative redistricting if Census data is delayed.

Update, 4:20 p.m.: Anticipating the measure would pass, opponents Smart Approaches to Marijuana released a statement from their president, Dr. Kevin Sabet.

"This result is disappointing, but not surprising, given that the No campaign was outspent about 400 to 1. After spending at least $4 million lobbying lawmakers, Big Pot spent another $2 million to hoodwink voters into allowing its expansion. This investment may pay dividends for the industry, but it will not pay off for those who will suffer as a result of increased substance use disorders, drugged driving, and poorer educational outcomes and economic opportunities.

"But we are not done. I believe most people probably thought they were decriminalizing – not necessarily legalizing – marijuana. You will see some of the same people who voted for this will stand with us to stop pot shops in their communities. They will also stand with us as we pressure the legislature into making regulations that can at least partially protect public health.

"We will continue to work with those who have been with us since the start to monitor and expose New Jersey’s marijuana industry at every turn. The fight for public health and safety is never over.”

Update, 3 p.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy has been encouraging voters to support the marijuana referendum:

But even if the ballot referendum passes, don't expect marijuana sales to start instantly.

“Well, God and the voters willing on Tuesday and this ballot question passes, there’s a fairly lengthy process before I think you’ll see adult-use sales in New Jersey,” said Bill Caruso, a lawyer and member of the steering committee of New Jersey United for Marijuana Reform.

Initial results will be unofficial, as they always are, and then finalized by the counties Nov. 20. They will be certified by the state Dec. 8. If approved, the constitutional amendment will take effect Jan. 1, but even that wouldn’t be the start date. It could be another six months.