MANTUA — Thousands of items stolen from two storage facilities in a Gloucester County township earlier this month have been recovered by police.
Many of the items include things like kitchen appliances, decorative house items, record players, speakers, musical instruments, stuffed animals, and so much more.
Police have been working over the past week to find and recover thousands of pieces of stolen property from storage units at Mantua Self Storage and Cube Smart on Bridgeton Pike, on Jan. 2., according to the department’s Facebook page.
Nine storage units were broken into and damaged, and roughly $4,000 worth of items were stolen from five of the units, according to 6ABC.
Officers were able to identify and arrest the person who committed numerous burglaries and thefts from these storage units.
While the Facebook police department page did not identify the suspect, 6ABC identified him as Camden County resident Philip Wolfe, 33, of Mt. Ephraim.
Wolfe is facing several charges including burglary, criminal mischief and theft.
The officers also assisted other jurisdictions that have had similar thefts at their storage units.
Police urge that if you have a storage unit in either Cube Smart or Mantua Self Storage, and are a victim of theft, to please come to headquarters, with proof that you have a unit in the facility, and claim any stolen items that belong to you.
