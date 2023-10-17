Manslaughter charge after NJ man, 70, was shoved off bicycle
🚲 Robert May was assaulted and pushed off his bicycle on Sept. 18
🚲 After initially refusing medical attention he was hospitalized an hour later
🚲 Anthony Collins was charged with May's death
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Charges were filed in the death of a man who was pushed off his bicycle but did not get immediate medical attention.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Robert May, 70, was found lying next to his bike in the area of Central Avenue and Sumner Avenue bleeding from the head around 4 p.m. on Sept. 18.
He was treated at the scene but refused additional medical attention and went home. An hour later his behavior was reported to be "erratic" and he was taken by ambulance to Community Medical Center.
May's condition continued to deteriorate and he was transferred to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he died on Oct. 1.
Head injury leads to death
An investigation determined May hit his head on the pavement, resulting in a blunt force injury that led to his death, according to Billhimer.
Anthony Collins, 40, of Seaside Heights was charged with May’s death and a warrant was issued for his arrest on manslaughter and endangering an injured victim. Collins turned himself to police on Sunday.
Billhimer did not disclose what led to the encounter between Collins and May or if they knew each other.
Collins is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.
