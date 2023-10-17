Manslaughter charge after NJ man, 70, was shoved off bicycle

🚲 Robert May was assaulted and pushed off his bicycle on Sept. 18

🚲 After initially refusing medical attention he was hospitalized an hour later

🚲 Anthony Collins was charged with May's death

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Charges were filed in the death of a man who was pushed off his bicycle but did not get immediate medical attention.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Robert May, 70, was found lying next to his bike in the area of Central Avenue and Sumner Avenue bleeding from the head around 4 p.m. on Sept. 18.

He was treated at the scene but refused additional medical attention and went home. An hour later his behavior was reported to be "erratic" and he was taken by ambulance to Community Medical Center.

May's condition continued to deteriorate and he was transferred to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he died on Oct. 1.

Head injury leads to death

An investigation determined May hit his head on the pavement, resulting in a blunt force injury that led to his death, according to Billhimer.

Anthony Collins, 40, of Seaside Heights was charged with May’s death and a warrant was issued for his arrest on manslaughter and endangering an injured victim. Collins turned himself to police on Sunday.

Billhimer did not disclose what led to the encounter between Collins and May or if they knew each other.

Collins is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ bears prep for winter: Here's what attracts them to your yard Black bears are on the move in New Jersey and all 21 counties need to be ready. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant