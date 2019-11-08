Manasquan Police save a teen’s life

Manasquan Police Officers Gregory Gavan and Nicholas Morcia are our #BlueFriday heroes for this week.

The officers responded to a call with a 16-year-old girl who was unconscious and not breathing at Whiting Beach. The officers, along with Manasquan High School Athletic Trainer Kevin Hyland, spent about eight minutes resuscitating the teen.

Another example of how cops get up every day and have no idea what they will face. Cops have two missions every day. First to do their job, and second to return home after their shift. In this case, the job was making sure a 16-year-old girl could live and return home herself.

Thanks to these brave men in Blue, one teen is lucky to be alive. Thank you Officers.

