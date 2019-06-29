Man with Alzheimer’s goes missing in Linden

LINDEN — A search is on for a 75-year-old man with Alzheimer's who went missing on Friday night.

Alfredo Ato was last seen Friday evening in the area of Clinton Street near East 18th Street, according to Linden police.

Police said Ato likes to spend time in parks.

Ato is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a white T-shirt, black baseball hat and brown sandals with black socks.

Police asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 908-474-8556.

