Man wanted after driver hit in face with hammer in Monmouth

UPPER FREEHOLD — State Police arrested a man and are looking for another accused of throwing a hammer at the face of an Uber driver last month.

The two men were not the driver's passengers but approached the car and engaged in a confrontation with the driver after he had pulled over to rest in a residential neighborhood, police said.

The driver was parked on Philip Court about 2:53 a.m. Dec. 21 when the two men approached the vehicle and kicked it, according to State Police.

As the driver tried to pull away, police said one of the suspects threw a hammer and hit the driver in the face. The driver managed to drive himself to a hospital after calling 911.

Colin Roy, 20, of Allentown, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, criminal attempt and harassment in connection with the incident.

State police released a police sketch of a second suspect in the incident.

Authorities did not say what motivated the attack.

Roy was being held at the Monmouth County jail awaiting a court hearing.

State police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 609-584-5000 ext. 5286.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5