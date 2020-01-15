Man wanted after driver hit in face with hammer in Monmouth

Colin Roy (L) and sketch of second suspect (NJ State Police)

UPPER FREEHOLD — State Police arrested a man and are looking for another accused of throwing a hammer at the face of an Uber driver last month.

The two men were not the driver's passengers but approached the car and engaged in a confrontation with the driver after he had pulled over to rest in a residential neighborhood, police said.

The driver was parked on Philip Court about 2:53 a.m. Dec. 21 when the two men approached the vehicle and kicked it, according to State Police.

As the driver tried to pull away, police said one of the suspects threw a hammer and hit the driver in the face. The driver managed to drive himself to a hospital after calling 911.

Colin Roy, 20, of Allentown, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, criminal attempt and harassment in connection with the incident.

State police released a police sketch of a second suspect in the incident.

Authorities did not say what motivated the attack.

Roy was being held at the Monmouth County jail awaiting a court hearing.

State police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 609-584-5000 ext. 5286.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Allentown, Crime, Monmouth County, Upper Freehold
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top