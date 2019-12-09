Man threw snowball with nails, screws into street, police say

NUTLEY — A man police say loaded up a snowball with nails and screws in order to cause flat tires was was taken into custody on Friday.

Nutley Police Chief Thomas Strumolo told NorthJersey.com officers took Adrian Sanchez, 54, of Clifton into custody after he threw several snowballs — filled with 90 nails and screws, and held together with wire — from a pickup truck at the intersection of Kingsland Street and Windsor Place.

It was the latest in a string of 20 similar incidents since August under investigation, Strumolo told NorthJersey.com.

The chief told ABC 7 Eyewitness News Sanchez was unhappy with "legal proceedings" against a Windsor Place resident.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5