Man stole charity donations from a Wawa in Pleasantville, NJ

Man wanted for stealing donations for a charity from Wawa in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Pleasantville Police Department

Cops in Pleasantville are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for stealing donations intended for a charity from a Wawa store.

Authorities say the pictured man stole a coin container containing money for the Special Olympics Foundation that was located near a cash register at Wawa at Delilah Road and Route 9.

Police did not indicate when the theft took place.

If you can identify this man, you are asked to contact Pleasantville Police by calling 609-641-6100 or e-mail supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.

