Man shot in face, dog killed by robber — Vineland cops seek help

VINELAND — Police are investigating a violent home invasion that left a man critically hurt and his dog dead.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1 around 3:43 a.m., a 22-year-old male resident was shot in the face, while a family dog was shot and killed by an intruder at a residence along the 1000 block of Sunset Avenue, according to city police.

The male victim was listed Wednesday in critical but stable condition at Cooper Medical Center.

A female resident was uninjured, police said.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone in the area of Sunset Avenue, North Mill Road and Pine Grove Avenue who may have video surveillance during the time of the home invasion.

So far, there's no description of a possible suspect or suspects, according to police.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office also shared information about the incident on its Facebook page.

More from New Jersey 101.5: