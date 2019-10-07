Man shot dead at Manalapan home …. no one is saying why

MANALAPAN — A Jackson man faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Narciso Rodriguez-Corona at a township home Saturday night.

Police responded to a call on Saturday night about a fight at a home at 25 Fawn Run in Manalapan, which was followed several minutes later by a call for a shooting, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. Officers found the 43-year-old Manalapan man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Rodriguez-Corona was hospitalized and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Gramiccioni said Gerard Grimes Jr., 23, went to the Manalapan house with a weapon with several friends and tried to get into the home. The people inside confronted Grimes and successfully stopped him from entering the home, according to Gramiccioni. A second confrontation led to the fatal shots being fired and Grimes leaving the area, Gramiccioni said.

Police found Grimes in the backyard of a nearby residence and took him into custody, according to Gramiccioni.

Grimes was also charged with the second-degree crimes of burglary, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun. He is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing.

Gramiccioni did not disclose why Grimes was looking for Rodriquez at the Fawn Run home; spokesman Chris Swendeman earlier said Rodriquez does not reside at the home in the Union Hill section of Manalapan. The prosecutor also did not disclose why Rodriquez was at the home.

Rodriquez's wife Camille Cangelosi on a GoFundMe page said he husband was shot twice and "murdered by a complete stranger." She asked for donations to help with a "proper burial for Nelson."

Note: An earlier report on this shooting death identified the deceased by a misspelled name provided at the time by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor's office has issued a correction.

