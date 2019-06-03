Man pulled into the water of Lake Hopatcong on birthday, never came up

HOPATCONG — State Police continue their search on Monday for a man who went into the water at Lake Hopatcong on Saturday during his birthday celebration and never resurfaced.

Avinash Kuna, 32, of Parsippany was in a pontoon boat with three friends and voluntarily went into the water just before 11 a.m. and could not stay afloat, according to State Police. They said attempts to pull Kuna out of the water failed.

A GoFundMe page created to help Kuna's family in India by Jay Majeti, one of his friends on the rented pontoon boat, said Kuna was celebrating his birthday.

Majeti said Kuna felt something pull him down into the water. Another friend jumped into the water to help but his life jacket came off.

State Police aviation, missing persons, and T.E.A.M.S. units led the search and used side scan sonar sub-surface detection equipment as part of their attempt to located Kuna. A K9 unit also joined the search on Monday.

Jefferson Police, who have a boat, also assisted in the search.

According to his Facebook profile, using the name Avinash Savvy, Kuna is a senior systems programmer at UPS.

Madda Rohith, who said in an email she was his neighbor in India, described Kuna as being like a "power house for everything," who liked adventures and "trekking."

"He even tattooed wanderlust on his arm," Rohith said.

Majeti said Kuna's co-workers love him for his "plain-hearted nature and willingness to help others." Kuna's goal has been to be an entrepreneur, to give back to society and travel around the world.

He was also helping support his family, according to Majeti .

"All dreams are now shattered with one tragic event," Majeti said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

